iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:IUSB) is Cypress Wealth Services LLC’s 7th Largest Position

Cypress Wealth Services LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:IUSB – Free Report) by 30.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 203,152 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 47,549 shares during the quarter. iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF accounts for approximately 2.2% of Cypress Wealth Services LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest holding. Cypress Wealth Services LLC’s holdings in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF were worth $9,262,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Planned Solutions Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Pineridge Advisors LLC purchased a new position in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Simplex Trading LLC bought a new position in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, Family Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 1,813.3% in the 4th quarter. Family Asset Management LLC now owns 861 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 816 shares during the period.

Shares of IUSB traded down $0.12 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $45.28. 613,345 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,945,863. iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF has a 12 month low of $42.56 and a 12 month high of $46.35. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $45.00 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $45.31.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 7th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 3rd were issued a $0.1495 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 3rd. This represents a $1.79 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.96%.

The iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF (IUSB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. Universal index. The fund tracks a broad Barclays index of USD-denominated taxable bonds. The index is market value weighted. IUSB was launched on Jun 10, 2014 and is managed by BlackRock.

