iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR) Shares Acquired by Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO

Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO grew its stake in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR – Free Report) by 3.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,251 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 305 shares during the quarter. Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF were worth $912,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of IJR. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 92.7% during the third quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 54,847 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $5,174,000 after acquiring an additional 26,385 shares during the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC boosted its position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 4.0% during the third quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 80,014 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $7,548,000 after acquiring an additional 3,051 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 68.1% during the third quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 8,598 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $811,000 after acquiring an additional 3,484 shares during the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 53.5% during the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 6,175 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $582,000 after acquiring an additional 2,152 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sawgrass Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF during the third quarter worth about $283,000.

Get iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF alerts:

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF Trading Up 0.8 %

IJR stock traded up $0.86 during trading on Friday, reaching $106.66. 4,403,408 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,835,406. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $107.21 and a 200-day moving average price of $106.65. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF has a 1 year low of $87.32 and a 1 year high of $111.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $77.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.95 and a beta of 1.16.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF Profile

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.