iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH) Shares Purchased by Client First Capital LLC

Client First Capital LLC raised its position in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH – Free Report) by 764.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 112,026 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 99,068 shares during the quarter. iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF comprises 4.8% of Client First Capital LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest position. Client First Capital LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF were worth $6,804,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Keener Financial Planning LLC acquired a new position in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Davis Capital Management raised its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 400.0% in the 1st quarter. Davis Capital Management now owns 465 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 372 shares during the period. Optiver Holding B.V. acquired a new stake in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Vermillion & White Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, Pflug Koory LLC raised its position in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 400.0% in the first quarter. Pflug Koory LLC now owns 475 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 380 shares during the period.

iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF Stock Performance

Shares of IJH traded up $0.36 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $58.73. 520,739 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,476,416. iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF has a 52-week low of $46.30 and a 52-week high of $61.01. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $58.75 and a 200 day simple moving average of $57.40. The firm has a market cap of $82.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.28 and a beta of 1.09.

About iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

