iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) Shares Sold by Lincoln Capital LLC

Lincoln Capital LLC cut its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Free Report) by 4.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 4,443 shares of the company’s stock after selling 202 shares during the period. Lincoln Capital LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $2,336,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Apollon Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 16.0% during the fourth quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC now owns 92,727 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,289,000 after buying an additional 12,771 shares in the last quarter. Arvest Investments Inc. purchased a new position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $21,775,000. Stewardship Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 33.2% during the 4th quarter. Stewardship Advisors LLC now owns 84,068 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,154,000 after purchasing an additional 20,951 shares during the last quarter. Commerce Bank grew its position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 229,156 shares of the company’s stock valued at $109,452,000 after purchasing an additional 2,285 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Family Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Family Asset Management LLC now owns 3,040 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,452,000 after purchasing an additional 27 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA IVV traded up $0.83 on Thursday, reaching $549.35. 6,365,838 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,412,682. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $527.95 and its 200 day moving average price is $508.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $474.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.23 and a beta of 0.99. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $411.02 and a fifty-two week high of $551.29.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

