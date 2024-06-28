iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) Shares Sold by Cypress Wealth Services LLC

Cypress Wealth Services LLC reduced its position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Free Report) by 14.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 65,274 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,615 shares during the period. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF makes up approximately 8.0% of Cypress Wealth Services LLC’s holdings, making the stock its largest holding. Cypress Wealth Services LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $34,317,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of IVV. Dohj LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the 1st quarter worth $215,000. Harbor Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 3.8% in the first quarter. Harbor Group Inc. now owns 24,631 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,949,000 after buying an additional 901 shares during the period. Tarbox Family Office Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 3.1% in the first quarter. Tarbox Family Office Inc. now owns 386,799 shares of the company’s stock valued at $203,352,000 after buying an additional 11,546 shares in the last quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 6.5% during the 1st quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,636 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,386,000 after buying an additional 160 shares during the period. Finally, Lincoln Capital Corp lifted its position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 185.6% during the 1st quarter. Lincoln Capital Corp now owns 7,556 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,973,000 after acquiring an additional 4,910 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares Core S&P 500 ETF alerts:

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Stock Up 0.2 %

Shares of IVV traded up $0.83 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $549.35. 6,365,838 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,412,682. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $527.95 and a 200 day simple moving average of $508.62. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a 12-month low of $411.02 and a 12-month high of $551.29. The firm has a market cap of $474.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.23 and a beta of 0.99.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Company Profile

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IVV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core S&P 500 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.