iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA) Shares Sold by Hengehold Capital Management LLC

Hengehold Capital Management LLC cut its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA – Free Report) by 4.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 11,765 shares of the company’s stock after selling 517 shares during the quarter. Hengehold Capital Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $873,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in IEFA. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 7.4% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 56,399,935 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,967,735,000 after purchasing an additional 3,893,711 shares during the last quarter. Cerity Partners LLC lifted its stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 106.9% during the fourth quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 7,510,233 shares of the company’s stock worth $528,345,000 after purchasing an additional 3,879,901 shares during the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp lifted its stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 5.0% during the fourth quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 76,887,097 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,409,007,000 after purchasing an additional 3,655,216 shares during the last quarter. Quotient Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $179,718,000. Finally, Midland Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $132,392,000.

iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF Stock Performance

BATS IEFA traded up $0.10 on Friday, reaching $72.57. The stock had a trading volume of 12,483,117 shares. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a 12-month low of $56.55 and a 12-month high of $70.84. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $73.88 and its 200 day moving average price is $72.11. The stock has a market cap of $113.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.38 and a beta of 0.82.

About iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF

The iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (IEFA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI EAFE IMI index, a market-cap-weighted index of developed-market stocks in Europe, Australasia and the Far East, and excludes North America IEFA was launched on Oct 18, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

