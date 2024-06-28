iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA) Position Reduced by Courage Miller Partners LLC

Courage Miller Partners LLC cut its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA – Free Report) by 6.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 18,980 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,230 shares during the quarter. Courage Miller Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $1,409,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 1.8% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 88,364,142 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,686,233,000 after buying an additional 1,583,086 shares in the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp lifted its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 5.0% in the fourth quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 76,887,097 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,409,007,000 after purchasing an additional 3,655,216 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 7.4% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 56,399,935 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,967,735,000 after purchasing an additional 3,893,711 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE lifted its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 5.3% in the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 30,507,082 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,146,182,000 after purchasing an additional 1,543,838 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James & Associates lifted its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 29,518,120 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,076,600,000 after purchasing an additional 673,843 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF alerts:

iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF Stock Performance

Shares of BATS IEFA traded up $0.10 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $72.57. The company had a trading volume of 12,483,117 shares. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $73.88 and a two-hundred day moving average of $72.11. The company has a market capitalization of $113.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.38 and a beta of 0.82. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a 12-month low of $56.55 and a 12-month high of $70.84.

iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF Profile

The iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (IEFA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI EAFE IMI index, a market-cap-weighted index of developed-market stocks in Europe, Australasia and the Far East, and excludes North America IEFA was launched on Oct 18, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.