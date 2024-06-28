iShares Core High Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:HDV) Shares Sold by Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO

Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO cut its holdings in iShares Core High Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:HDV – Free Report) by 19.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,721 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 425 shares during the period. Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO’s holdings in iShares Core High Dividend ETF were worth $190,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in iShares Core High Dividend ETF by 1.3% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 514,402 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $50,869,000 after acquiring an additional 6,794 shares during the last quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF by 25.7% during the 3rd quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,248 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $123,000 after purchasing an additional 255 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF by 4.6% in the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 3,630 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $359,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares during the last quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC boosted its position in iShares Core High Dividend ETF by 9.2% during the 3rd quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 26,890 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,659,000 after purchasing an additional 2,272 shares during the period. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP boosted its position in iShares Core High Dividend ETF by 21.7% during the 3rd quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 6,434 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $636,000 after purchasing an additional 1,148 shares during the period.

Get iShares Core High Dividend ETF alerts:

iShares Core High Dividend ETF Stock Up 0.2 %

NYSEARCA HDV traded up $0.25 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $108.70. The company had a trading volume of 271,978 shares, compared to its average volume of 464,696. The firm has a market cap of $10.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.82 and a beta of 0.55. iShares Core High Dividend ETF has a fifty-two week low of $93.46 and a fifty-two week high of $111.72. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $109.01 and a 200-day simple moving average of $106.43.

iShares Core High Dividend ETF Profile

The iShares Core High Dividend ETF (HDV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Morningstar Dividend Yield Focus index. The fund tracks a dividend-weighted index of 75 high-yielding US equities, screened for high earnings potential and dividend sustainability. HDV was launched on Mar 29, 2011 and is managed by BlackRock.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HDV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Core High Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:HDV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core High Dividend ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core High Dividend ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.