iShares Core Aggressive Allocation ETF (NYSEARCA:AOA) Sets New 52-Week High at $75.29

iShares Core Aggressive Allocation ETF (NYSEARCA:AOA – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $75.29 and last traded at $75.24, with a volume of 6004 shares. The stock had previously closed at $74.92.

iShares Core Aggressive Allocation ETF Trading Down 0.2 %

The company has a market cap of $1.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.85 and a beta of 0.78. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $73.44 and its 200 day simple moving average is $71.50.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On iShares Core Aggressive Allocation ETF

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Nvwm LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Core Aggressive Allocation ETF by 8.2% in the fourth quarter. Nvwm LLC now owns 1,986 shares of the company’s stock worth $137,000 after buying an additional 151 shares in the last quarter. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in iShares Core Aggressive Allocation ETF by 9.1% in the 4th quarter. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,650 shares of the company’s stock worth $183,000 after purchasing an additional 220 shares in the last quarter. Headinvest LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Core Aggressive Allocation ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $30,000. GAMMA Investing LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Core Aggressive Allocation ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, Arbor Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Core Aggressive Allocation ETF by 12.7% during the first quarter. Arbor Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,969 shares of the company’s stock valued at $365,000 after purchasing an additional 558 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Core Aggressive Allocation ETF Company Profile

iShares Aggressive Allocation ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P Aggressive Allocation Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P Target Risk Aggressive Index (the Aggressive Allocation Index). The Aggressive Allocation Index seeks to measure the performance of an asset allocation strategy targeted to an aggressive risk profile.

