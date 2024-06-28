iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHY) Shares Sold by 180 Wealth Advisors LLC

180 Wealth Advisors LLC cut its stake in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHY – Free Report) by 24.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,112 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,277 shares during the period. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $582,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of SHY. Cornell University acquired a new stake in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $35,212,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its holdings in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 3,931.4% during the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 1,896,152 shares of the company’s stock valued at $155,560,000 after purchasing an additional 1,849,118 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $119,012,000. Cerity Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 43.6% during the 4th quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 2,450,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $201,006,000 after purchasing an additional 744,074 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pathstone Holdings LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $59,218,000. 23.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:SHY traded up $0.06 during trading on Thursday, hitting $81.64. 1,675,840 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,013,916. The company has a market cap of $24.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3,695.45 and a beta of 0.01. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $81.38 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $81.63. iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $80.55 and a 52-week high of $82.39.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 7th. Investors of record on Monday, June 3rd were issued a $0.2621 dividend. This represents a $3.15 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 3rd.

The iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (SHY) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the U.S. Treasury 1-3 Year index. The fund tracks a market weighted index of debt issued by the US Treasury with 1-3 years remaining to maturity. Treasury STRIPS are excluded. SHY was launched on Jul 22, 2002 and is managed by BlackRock.

