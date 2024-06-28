iShares 1-3 Year International Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:ISHG) Short Interest Update

iShares 1-3 Year International Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:ISHG – Get Free Report) saw a large decline in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a decline of 66.7% from the May 31st total of 300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 5,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

iShares 1-3 Year International Treasury Bond ETF Stock Up 0.1 %

NASDAQ:ISHG traded up $0.07 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $69.45. 6,993 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,583. iShares 1-3 Year International Treasury Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $66.88 and a twelve month high of $72.50. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $69.69 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $70.16.

Get iShares 1-3 Year International Treasury Bond ETF alerts:

About iShares 1-3 Year International Treasury Bond ETF

(Get Free Report)

Featured Stories

iShares 1-3 Year International Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P/Citigroup 1-3 Year International Treasury Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P/Citigroup International Treasury Bond Index Ex-US 1-3 Year (the Index).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares 1-3 Year International Treasury Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares 1-3 Year International Treasury Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.