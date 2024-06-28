Iron Mountain (NYSE:IRM) Hits New 52-Week High Following Analyst Upgrade

Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE:IRM – Get Free Report)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Friday after The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on the stock from $89.00 to $101.00. The Goldman Sachs Group currently has a buy rating on the stock. Iron Mountain traded as high as $90.40 and last traded at $90.19, with a volume of 114157 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $89.21.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Iron Mountain from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, March 15th. Barclays lifted their target price on Iron Mountain from $79.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $78.33.

Get Iron Mountain alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on IRM

Insider Buying and Selling

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In related news, EVP Mark Kidd sold 4,458 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.21, for a total value of $357,576.18. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 62,938 shares in the company, valued at $5,048,256.98. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . In related news, COO John Tomovcsik sold 35,084 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.76, for a total value of $3,114,055.84. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 20,366 shares in the company, valued at $1,807,686.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, EVP Mark Kidd sold 4,458 shares of Iron Mountain stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.21, for a total value of $357,576.18. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 62,938 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,048,256.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 104,511 shares of company stock worth $8,787,218. Company insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Blue Trust Inc. grew its position in Iron Mountain by 201.7% in the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 362 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 242 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new stake in shares of Iron Mountain during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. CVA Family Office LLC bought a new stake in shares of Iron Mountain during the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Transcendent Capital Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Iron Mountain during the fourth quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, Heritage Wealth Advisors bought a new stake in shares of Iron Mountain during the fourth quarter worth about $38,000. Institutional investors own 80.13% of the company’s stock.

Iron Mountain Stock Performance

The company has a market capitalization of $26.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 135.18, a PEG ratio of 5.24 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 674.63, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.86. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $81.96 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $75.76.

Iron Mountain Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 5th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.65 per share. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.90%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 17th. Iron Mountain’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 393.95%.

Iron Mountain Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE: IRM) is a global leader in information management services. Founded in 1951 and trusted by more than 240,000 customers worldwide, Iron Mountain serves to protect and elevate the power of our customers' work. Through a range of offerings including digital transformation, data centers, secure records storage, information management, asset lifecycle management, secure destruction and art storage and logistics, Iron Mountain helps businesses bring light to their dark data, enabling customers to unlock value and intelligence from their stored digital and physical assets at speed and with security, while helping them meet their environmental goals.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Iron Mountain Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Iron Mountain and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.