Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE:IRM) Shares Sold by Courier Capital LLC

Courier Capital LLC cut its holdings in shares of Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE:IRM – Free Report) by 3.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 38,504 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,559 shares during the quarter. Courier Capital LLC’s holdings in Iron Mountain were worth $3,088,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Blue Trust Inc. lifted its holdings in Iron Mountain by 201.7% during the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 362 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 242 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new stake in Iron Mountain during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in Iron Mountain during the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Transcendent Capital Group LLC acquired a new stake in Iron Mountain during the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, Heritage Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Iron Mountain in the 4th quarter valued at $38,000. 80.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on IRM shares. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Iron Mountain from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, March 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on shares of Iron Mountain from $89.00 to $101.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Iron Mountain from $79.00 to $91.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $78.33.

Iron Mountain Stock Performance

Iron Mountain stock traded up $0.41 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $89.62. 3,277,654 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,592,688. Iron Mountain Incorporated has a 12-month low of $55.02 and a 12-month high of $90.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 674.63, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 0.86. The stock has a market cap of $26.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 135.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.24 and a beta of 0.95. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $81.96 and its 200 day simple moving average is $75.76.

Iron Mountain Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 5th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 17th will be given a dividend of $0.65 per share. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.90%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 17th. Iron Mountain’s payout ratio is currently 393.95%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Iron Mountain news, CAO Daniel Borges sold 3,095 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.83, for a total transaction of $268,738.85. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, CAO Daniel Borges sold 3,095 shares of Iron Mountain stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.83, for a total value of $268,738.85. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Mark Kidd sold 4,458 shares of Iron Mountain stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.21, for a total transaction of $357,576.18. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 62,938 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,048,256.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 104,511 shares of company stock valued at $8,787,218. Insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

About Iron Mountain

Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE: IRM) is a global leader in information management services. Founded in 1951 and trusted by more than 240,000 customers worldwide, Iron Mountain serves to protect and elevate the power of our customers' work. Through a range of offerings including digital transformation, data centers, secure records storage, information management, asset lifecycle management, secure destruction and art storage and logistics, Iron Mountain helps businesses bring light to their dark data, enabling customers to unlock value and intelligence from their stored digital and physical assets at speed and with security, while helping them meet their environmental goals.

