IperionX (NASDAQ:IPX) Earns Buy Rating from Analysts at ThinkEquity

ThinkEquity initiated coverage on shares of IperionX (NASDAQ:IPX – Free Report) in a research report report published on Monday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating and a $20.00 target price on the stock.

IperionX Price Performance

IPX stock opened at $13.93 on Monday. IperionX has a twelve month low of $6.51 and a twelve month high of $16.50. The company’s 50 day moving average is $14.11 and its two-hundred day moving average is $13.09.

Institutional Trading of IperionX

An institutional investor recently raised its position in IperionX stock. B. Riley Financial Inc. increased its holdings in IperionX Limited (NASDAQ:IPX – Free Report) by 3.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 337,762 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,684 shares during the quarter. IperionX makes up about 4.9% of B. Riley Financial Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 4th biggest position. B. Riley Financial Inc. owned 1.48% of IperionX worth $5,036,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 2.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

IperionX Company Profile

IperionX’s mission is to be the leading developer of low carbon, sustainable, critical material supply chains focused on advanced industries including space, aerospace, electric vehicles and 3D printing. IperionX’s breakthrough titanium technologies have demonstrated the potential to produce titanium products that are sustainable, 100% recyclable, have low carbon intensity and to do so at product qualities that meet or exceed current industry standards.

