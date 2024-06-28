IoTeX Achieves Self Reported Market Capitalization of $377.60 Million (IOTX)

IoTeX (IOTX) traded 1.8% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on June 28th. IoTeX has a market cap of $377.60 million and $11.44 million worth of IoTeX was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, IoTeX has traded 7.7% lower against the US dollar. One IoTeX coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0400 or 0.00000066 BTC on major exchanges.
Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:
- KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000344 BTC.
- Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.
- CareCoin (CARES) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.
- Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $95.84 or 0.00338062 BTC.
- Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.
- Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.
- Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0113 or 0.00000019 BTC.
IoTeX Coin Profile
IoTeX (IOTX) uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was May 23rd, 2018. IoTeX’s total supply is 9,441,378,934 coins and its circulating supply is 9,441,378,929 coins. The Reddit community for IoTeX is https://reddit.com/r/iotex and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. IoTeX’s official message board is iotex.io/blog. IoTeX’s official Twitter account is @iotex_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for IoTeX is www.iotex.io.
IoTeX Coin Trading
It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as IoTeX directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire IoTeX should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase IoTeX using one of the aforementioned exchanges.
