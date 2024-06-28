IOTA Market Capitalization Hits $583.01 Million (MIOTA)

IOTA (MIOTA) traded down 0.9% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on June 28th. During the last seven days, IOTA has traded 0.6% lower against the dollar. IOTA has a total market capitalization of $583.01 million and approximately $7.96 million worth of IOTA was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One IOTA coin can now be purchased for about $0.18 or 0.00000288 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get IOTA alerts:

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 5.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.48 or 0.00000797 BTC.

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001643 BTC.

Electroneum (ETN) traded up 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0025 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Verasity (VRA) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0034 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Meter Governance (MTRG) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.89 or 0.00001457 BTC.

The Transfer Token (TTT) traded up 28.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0065 or 0.00000011 BTC.

SOLVE (SOLVE) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0124 or 0.00000020 BTC.

IOTA Coin Profile

IOTA uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on November 25th, 2015. IOTA’s total supply is 3,325,193,912 coins. IOTA’s official Twitter account is @iota and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for IOTA is https://reddit.com/r/iota and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. IOTA’s official message board is forum.iota.org. IOTA’s official website is www.iota.org.

Buying and Selling IOTA

According to CryptoCompare, “IOTA is a distributed ledger technology that uses a structure called the Tangle to maintain a tally of token ownership between multiple nodes. This structure allows for newer transactions to verify older ones, bypassing the bottleneck caused by blockchains. The IOTA protocol is in research and has two public networks: the IOTA mainnet, which manages tokens, and Shimmer, which tests protocol updates. The IOTA was founded in 2015 by four co-founders, including David Sønstebø and Dominik Schiener, who currently serve as co-chairmen of the board of directors. One of the co-founders, Sergey Ivancheglo, resigned in 2019 but continues to provide advice as an unofficial advisor.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as IOTA directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade IOTA should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy IOTA using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for IOTA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for IOTA and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.