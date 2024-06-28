io.net Price Reaches $3.35 on Top Exchanges (IO)

io.net (IO) traded down 8.6% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 12:00 PM ET on June 28th. io.net has a total market capitalization of $317.82 million and $114.67 million worth of io.net was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, io.net has traded 10.6% lower against the U.S. dollar. One io.net token can now be purchased for approximately $3.35 or 0.00005500 BTC on exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

io.net Profile

io.net launched on June 11th, 2024. io.net’s total supply is 800,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 95,000,000 tokens. io.net’s official Twitter account is @ionet. io.net’s official message board is ionet.medium.com. The official website for io.net is io.net.

Buying and Selling io.net

According to CryptoCompare, “io.net (IO) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2024and operates on the Solana platform. io.net has a current supply of 800,000,000 with 95,000,000 in circulation. The last known price of io.net is 3.51590359 USD and is down -0.01 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 121 active market(s) with $131,908,372.15 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://io.net/.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as io.net directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade io.net should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase io.net using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

