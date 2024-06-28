Investors Buy Large Volume of Put Options on Innoviz Technologies (NASDAQ:INVZ)

Innoviz Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:INVZ – Get Free Report) was the recipient of unusually large options trading activity on Friday. Traders acquired 67,480 put options on the stock. This represents an increase of approximately 717% compared to the typical volume of 8,261 put options.

Institutional Trading of Innoviz Technologies

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of INVZ. Crown Wealth Group LLC bought a new position in Innoviz Technologies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new stake in Innoviz Technologies in the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Kovack Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Innoviz Technologies during the first quarter worth $28,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Innoviz Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at $54,000. Finally, Jump Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Innoviz Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at $106,000. 63.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

INVZ has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Cantor Fitzgerald decreased their price objective on Innoviz Technologies from $4.00 to $3.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $7.00 price objective (down from $13.00) on shares of Innoviz Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, March 26th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities cut their target price on shares of Innoviz Technologies from $5.00 to $3.25 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 29th.

Innoviz Technologies Price Performance

Shares of Innoviz Technologies stock traded down $0.03 on Friday, hitting $0.93. 1,463,024 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,526,597. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $1.07 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $126.31 million, a PE ratio of -1.23 and a beta of 1.03. Innoviz Technologies has a one year low of $0.83 and a one year high of $4.39.

Innoviz Technologies (NASDAQ:INVZ – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported ($0.18) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.13) by ($0.05). Innoviz Technologies had a negative net margin of 441.23% and a negative return on equity of 79.64%. The company had revenue of $7.06 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.99 million. On average, analysts forecast that Innoviz Technologies will post -0.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Innoviz Technologies

Innoviz Technologies Ltd. manufactures and sells automotive grade LiDAR sensors and perception software to enable safe autonomous driving at a mass scale. The company offers InnovizOne, a solid-state LiDAR sensor designed for automakers and robotaxis, shuttles, trucks, and delivery companies requiring an automotive-grade and mass-producible solution to achieve autonomy.

