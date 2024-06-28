Investment Partners LTD. Takes $218,000 Position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYG)

Investment Partners LTD. bought a new stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYG – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 2,980 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $218,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC purchased a new position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF during the 1st quarter worth $26,000. Headinvest LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Pineridge Advisors LLC acquired a new position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF during the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Headlands Technologies LLC purchased a new position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF in the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Finally, EdgeRock Capital LLC acquired a new stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $34,000.

SPYG traded up $0.14 during trading on Friday, reaching $80.86. 539,392 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,250,240. The company has a market capitalization of $27.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.22 and a beta of 1.14. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF has a 1 year low of $56.78 and a 1 year high of $81.52. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $75.39 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $71.34.

SPDR S&P 500 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap Growth ETF, focuses to provide investment results, which correspond to the total return performance of an index tracks the performance of exchange traded the equity securities. The SPDR S&P 500 Growth ETF matches the returns and characteristics of the S&P 500 Growth Index (the Index).

