Investment Partners LTD. Purchases Shares of 1,771 Jacobs Solutions Inc. (NYSE:J)

Investment Partners LTD. purchased a new stake in Jacobs Solutions Inc. (NYSE:J – Free Report) during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 1,771 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $272,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. boosted its holdings in Jacobs Solutions by 7.9% in the fourth quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 1,021 shares of the company’s stock worth $133,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Private Trust Co. NA boosted its holdings in Jacobs Solutions by 17.8% in the fourth quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 575 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,000 after acquiring an additional 87 shares in the last quarter. Souders Financial Advisors raised its stake in shares of Jacobs Solutions by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. Souders Financial Advisors now owns 4,351 shares of the company’s stock worth $565,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares during the last quarter. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc raised its stake in shares of Jacobs Solutions by 4.2% in the fourth quarter. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc now owns 2,631 shares of the company’s stock worth $342,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its stake in shares of Jacobs Solutions by 21.1% in the third quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 648 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,000 after purchasing an additional 113 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.65% of the company’s stock.

Shares of J traded up $1.21 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $140.66. The company had a trading volume of 131,699 shares, compared to its average volume of 660,971. The firm has a market cap of $17.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.92, a P/E/G ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 0.73. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $140.55 and its 200 day moving average price is $140.36. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. Jacobs Solutions Inc. has a 52-week low of $116.00 and a 52-week high of $154.50.

Jacobs Solutions ( NYSE:J Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported $1.91 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.84 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $4.27 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.33 billion. Jacobs Solutions had a return on equity of 14.59% and a net margin of 3.83%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.81 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Jacobs Solutions Inc. will post 7.98 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 21st. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 24th were issued a $0.29 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 23rd. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.82%. Jacobs Solutions’s dividend payout ratio is currently 22.39%.

J has been the subject of several analyst reports. Argus increased their price objective on Jacobs Solutions from $161.00 to $174.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 14th. Bank of America increased their price target on Jacobs Solutions from $145.00 to $152.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 2nd. Truist Financial decreased their price target on Jacobs Solutions from $154.00 to $153.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. William Blair downgraded Jacobs Solutions from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Jacobs Solutions from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, June 22nd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $156.82.

In related news, insider Steven J. Demetriou sold 7,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $153.20, for a total transaction of $1,072,400.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 555,138 shares in the company, valued at approximately $85,047,141.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, insider Steven J. Demetriou sold 7,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $153.20, for a total transaction of $1,072,400.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 555,138 shares in the company, valued at approximately $85,047,141.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Kevin C. Berryman sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.31, for a total value of $217,965.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 231,604 shares in the company, valued at approximately $33,654,377.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 24,000 shares of company stock worth $3,503,195 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Jacobs Solutions Inc provides consulting, technical, engineering, scientific, and project delivery services for the government and private sectors in the United States, Europe, Canada, India, Asia, Australia, New Zealand, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through Critical Mission Solutions, People & Places Solutions, Divergent Solutions, and PA Consulting segments.

