Investment Partners LTD. Purchases 173 Shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY)

Investment Partners LTD. raised its position in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY – Free Report) by 0.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 22,903 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 173 shares during the period. SPDR S&P Dividend ETF comprises 1.4% of Investment Partners LTD.’s portfolio, making the stock its 22nd biggest position. Investment Partners LTD.’s holdings in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF were worth $3,006,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in SDY. International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 10,945.4% during the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 1,134,468 shares of the company’s stock worth $141,774,000 after purchasing an additional 1,124,197 shares during the last quarter. Pathstone Holdings LLC acquired a new position in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF during the fourth quarter worth $94,819,000. Legacy Financial Group LLC raised its position in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 1,574.9% during the first quarter. Legacy Financial Group LLC now owns 393,594 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,655,000 after acquiring an additional 370,094 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank acquired a new stake in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF in the third quarter valued at $17,485,000. Finally, Argent Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $15,142,000.

Get SPDR S&P Dividend ETF alerts:

SPDR S&P Dividend ETF Stock Up 0.2 %

Shares of SDY stock traded up $0.30 on Friday, reaching $127.64. The stock had a trading volume of 40,246 shares, compared to its average volume of 333,411. SPDR S&P Dividend ETF has a 12 month low of $109.87 and a 12 month high of $132.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.72 and a beta of 0.68. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $129.13 and its two-hundred day moving average is $126.84.

SPDR S&P Dividend ETF Profile

The SPDR S&P Dividend ETF seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P High Yield Dividend Aristocrats Index (the Index). The Index is designed to measure the performance of the 60 highest dividend yielding S&P Composite 1500 Index constituents that have followed a managed-dividends policy of consistently increasing dividends every year for at least 25 consecutive years.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR S&P Dividend ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR S&P Dividend ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.