Investment Partners LTD. Invests $205,000 in Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN)

Investment Partners LTD. purchased a new position in shares of Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 656 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $205,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC bought a new position in Eaton during the 1st quarter worth approximately $2,739,000. Scharf Investments LLC bought a new position in Eaton during the first quarter worth $890,000. Franklin Street Advisors Inc. NC acquired a new position in Eaton in the first quarter worth $340,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC increased its stake in Eaton by 19.3% during the first quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 3,803 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,189,000 after purchasing an additional 614 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Peterson Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Eaton during the first quarter worth $203,000. 82.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, insider Peter Denk sold 2,416 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $331.84, for a total transaction of $801,725.44. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 5,086 shares in the company, valued at $1,687,738.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 0.53% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have recently commented on the stock. HSBC lifted their price target on shares of Eaton from $240.00 to $280.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Barclays raised Eaton from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and upped their target price for the company from $250.00 to $300.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 2nd. Argus raised their price target on Eaton from $290.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Berenberg Bank boosted their price objective on Eaton from $200.00 to $345.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 6th. Finally, Raymond James initiated coverage on Eaton in a research report on Friday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $375.00 target price on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Eaton currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $318.06.

Eaton Price Performance

Eaton stock traded up $3.33 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $317.27. 323,546 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,010,557. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $325.05 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $291.63. The firm has a market cap of $126.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.06, a P/E/G ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 1.04. Eaton Co. plc has a 1-year low of $191.82 and a 1-year high of $345.19. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42.

Eaton (NYSE:ETN – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The industrial products company reported $2.40 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.28 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $5.94 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.91 billion. Eaton had a return on equity of 20.69% and a net margin of 14.38%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.88 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Eaton Co. plc will post 10.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Eaton Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 24th. Investors of record on Monday, May 6th were issued a dividend of $0.94 per share. This represents a $3.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 3rd. Eaton’s payout ratio is currently 44.39%.

Eaton Profile

Eaton Corporation plc operates as a power management company worldwide. The company's Electrical Americas and Electrical Global segment provides electrical components, industrial components, power distribution and assemblies, residential products, single and three phase power quality and connectivity products, wiring devices, circuit protection products, utility power distribution products, power reliability equipment, and services, as well as hazardous duty electrical equipment, emergency lighting, fire detection, explosion-proof instrumentation, and structural support systems.

