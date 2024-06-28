Investment Partners LTD. Has $451,000 Stake in Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG)

Investment Partners LTD. increased its holdings in shares of Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG – Free Report) by 3.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,131 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 36 shares during the period. Investment Partners LTD.’s holdings in Intuitive Surgical were worth $451,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Provence Wealth Management Group acquired a new stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical during the fourth quarter worth $276,000. Portside Wealth Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 8.2% during the fourth quarter. Portside Wealth Group LLC now owns 816 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $275,000 after buying an additional 62 shares during the period. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 58.0% during the fourth quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 8,315 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $2,805,000 after buying an additional 3,054 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its stake in Intuitive Surgical by 5.4% in the 4th quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 191,283 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $64,531,000 after acquiring an additional 9,869 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HCR Wealth Advisors boosted its position in Intuitive Surgical by 26.3% during the 4th quarter. HCR Wealth Advisors now owns 1,042 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $352,000 after acquiring an additional 217 shares during the last quarter. 83.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Intuitive Surgical news, EVP Myriam Curet sold 5,318 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $370.66, for a total value of $1,971,169.88. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 298 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $110,456.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, Director Alan J. Levy sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $370.70, for a total transaction of $741,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 25,319 shares in the company, valued at $9,385,753.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Myriam Curet sold 5,318 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $370.66, for a total value of $1,971,169.88. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 298 shares in the company, valued at approximately $110,456.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 17,956 shares of company stock valued at $6,927,011 over the last quarter. 0.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on ISRG. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $428.00 to $462.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 3rd. BTIG Research lifted their target price on Intuitive Surgical from $412.00 to $421.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 19th. Piper Sandler increased their price target on Intuitive Surgical from $425.00 to $435.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 19th. Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on Intuitive Surgical from $440.00 to $436.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 19th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Intuitive Surgical in a report on Thursday, May 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $500.00 price objective for the company. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Intuitive Surgical currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $403.67.

Shares of Intuitive Surgical stock traded up $0.76 on Friday, hitting $445.87. The stock had a trading volume of 269,982 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,503,800. The stock has a market cap of $158.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 80.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.72 and a beta of 1.39. Intuitive Surgical, Inc. has a twelve month low of $254.85 and a twelve month high of $447.11. The business’s 50 day moving average is $400.81 and its two-hundred day moving average is $381.34.

Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:ISRG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 18th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.50 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.40 by $0.10. Intuitive Surgical had a return on equity of 12.91% and a net margin of 27.16%. The firm had revenue of $1.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.87 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.00 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Intuitive Surgical, Inc. will post 4.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Intuitive Surgical, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets products that enable physicians and healthcare providers to enhance the quality of and access to minimally invasive care in the United States and internationally. The company offers the da Vinci Surgical System that enables complex surgery using a minimally invasive approach; and Ion endoluminal system, which extends its commercial offerings beyond surgery into diagnostic procedures enabling minimally invasive biopsies in the lung.

