Investment Partners LTD. Has $1.86 Million Stock Position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB)

Investment Partners LTD. reduced its position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB – Free Report) by 4.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 8,141 shares of the company’s stock after selling 349 shares during the period. Investment Partners LTD.’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF were worth $1,861,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in VB. Milestone Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. Milestone Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,841 shares of the company’s stock worth $393,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares during the period. IFG Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. IFG Advisory LLC now owns 1,716 shares of the company’s stock worth $366,000 after acquiring an additional 52 shares in the last quarter. Valtinson Bruner Financial Planning LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Valtinson Bruner Financial Planning LLC now owns 9,607 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,049,000 after acquiring an additional 56 shares in the last quarter. Keel Point LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Keel Point LLC now owns 5,852 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,248,000 after acquiring an additional 57 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LWS Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. LWS Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 18,916 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,035,000 after acquiring an additional 59 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Small-Cap ETF alerts:

Vanguard Small-Cap ETF Stock Performance

VB stock traded up $1.12 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $219.45. 92,061 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 699,962. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $219.47 and its 200-day moving average price is $216.74. The company has a market cap of $54.35 billion, a PE ratio of 14.11 and a beta of 1.17. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF has a one year low of $174.84 and a one year high of $229.54.

Vanguard Small-Cap ETF Company Profile

The Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (VB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the CRSP US Small Cap index. The fund tracks the CRSP US Small Cap Index. The market-cap-weighted index includes the bottom 2-15% of the investable universe. VB was launched on Jan 26, 2004 and is managed by Vanguard.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Small-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Small-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.