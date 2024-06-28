Investment Analysts’ Upgrades for June 27th (AEM, ATLO, CBZ, COP, CTS, EW, EXEL, FORR, GNE, IGT)

Investment Analysts’ upgrades for Thursday, June 27th:

Agnico Eagle Mines (NYSE:AEM) (TSE:AEM) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a buy rating.

Ames National (NASDAQ:ATLO) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a sell rating to a hold rating.

CBIZ (NYSE:CBZ)

was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a sell rating to a hold rating.

ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a buy rating.

CTS (NYSE:CTS) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a buy rating.

Edwards Lifesciences (NYSE:EW) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a buy rating.

Exelixis (NASDAQ:EXEL) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating.

Forrester Research (NASDAQ:FORR) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a buy rating.

Genie Energy (NYSE:GNE) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a buy rating.

International Game Technology (NYSE:IGT) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating.

Jazz Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:JAZZ) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating.

MillerKnoll (NASDAQ:MLKN) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating.

Merit Medical Systems (NASDAQ:MMSI) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a buy rating.

McEwen Mining (NYSE:MUX) (TSE:MUX) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a sell rating to a hold rating.

NovaGold Resources (NYSEAMERICAN:NG) (TSE:NG) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a sell rating to a hold rating.

Insight Enterprises (NASDAQ:NSIT) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a buy rating.

Pangaea Logistics Solutions (NASDAQ:PANL) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating.

Pulse Biosciences (NASDAQ:PLSE) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com to a sell rating.

Prospect Capital (NASDAQ:PSEC) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a sell rating to a hold rating.

PowerFleet (NASDAQ:PWFL) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a sell rating to a hold rating.

Regions Financial (NYSE:RF) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a sell rating to a hold rating.

RTX (NYSE:RTX) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a buy rating.

Sandy Spring Bancorp (NASDAQ:SASR) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a sell rating to a hold rating.

Tactile Systems Technology (NASDAQ:TCMD) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating.

Tronox (NYSE:TROX) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a sell rating to a hold rating.

UFP Industries (NASDAQ:UFPI) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating.

Viking Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VKTX) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com to a sell rating.

Verastem (NASDAQ:VSTM) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a sell rating to a hold rating.

