Investment Analysts’ Upgrades for June 27th (AEM, ATLO, CBZ, COP, CTS, EW, EXEL, FORR, GNE, IGT)

Investment Analysts’ upgrades for Thursday, June 27th:
Agnico Eagle Mines (NYSE:AEM) (TSE:AEM) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a buy rating.
Ames National (NASDAQ:ATLO) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a sell rating to a hold rating.
ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a buy rating.
CTS (NYSE:CTS) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a buy rating.
Edwards Lifesciences (NYSE:EW) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a buy rating.
Exelixis (NASDAQ:EXEL) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating.
Forrester Research (NASDAQ:FORR) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a buy rating.
Genie Energy (NYSE:GNE) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a buy rating.
International Game Technology (NYSE:IGT) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating.
Jazz Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:JAZZ) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating.
MillerKnoll (NASDAQ:MLKN) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating.
Merit Medical Systems (NASDAQ:MMSI) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a buy rating.
McEwen Mining (NYSE:MUX) (TSE:MUX) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a sell rating to a hold rating.
NovaGold Resources (NYSEAMERICAN:NG) (TSE:NG) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a sell rating to a hold rating.
Insight Enterprises (NASDAQ:NSIT) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a buy rating.
Pangaea Logistics Solutions (NASDAQ:PANL) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating.
Pulse Biosciences (NASDAQ:PLSE) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com to a sell rating.
Prospect Capital (NASDAQ:PSEC) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a sell rating to a hold rating.
PowerFleet (NASDAQ:PWFL) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a sell rating to a hold rating.
Regions Financial (NYSE:RF) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a sell rating to a hold rating.
RTX (NYSE:RTX) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a buy rating.
Sandy Spring Bancorp (NASDAQ:SASR) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a sell rating to a hold rating.
Tactile Systems Technology (NASDAQ:TCMD) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating.
Tronox (NYSE:TROX) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a sell rating to a hold rating.
UFP Industries (NASDAQ:UFPI) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating.
Viking Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VKTX) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com to a sell rating.
Verastem (NASDAQ:VSTM) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a sell rating to a hold rating.
Receive News & Ratings for Agnico Eagle Mines Limited Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Agnico Eagle Mines Limited and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.