Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF (NYSEARCA:SPHQ) Stock Position Lessened by Sterling Group Wealth Management LLC

Sterling Group Wealth Management LLC cut its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF (NYSEARCA:SPHQ – Free Report) by 98.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,767 shares of the company’s stock after selling 354,739 shares during the period. Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF accounts for about 14.0% of Sterling Group Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd biggest position. Sterling Group Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF were worth $228,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Key Financial Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 7,789 shares of the company’s stock worth $421,000 after purchasing an additional 230 shares during the period. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF by 0.6% during the third quarter. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. now owns 38,448 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,924,000 after purchasing an additional 238 shares during the period. Jackson Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF by 0.3% during the third quarter. Jackson Wealth Management LLC now owns 96,885 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,848,000 after purchasing an additional 243 shares during the period. Glassman Wealth Services lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF by 121.7% during the fourth quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 510 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 280 shares during the period. Finally, Silver Oak Securities Incorporated lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF by 0.7% during the third quarter. Silver Oak Securities Incorporated now owns 39,110 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,957,000 after purchasing an additional 286 shares during the period.

Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF Stock Down 0.5 %

Shares of NYSEARCA SPHQ traded down $0.31 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $63.50. 613,111 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 972,351. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $61.43 and a 200-day simple moving average of $58.55. Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF has a 1-year low of $47.72 and a 1-year high of $65.57. The firm has a market cap of $9.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.60 and a beta of 0.98.

Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF Profile

The Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF (SPHQ) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Quality index. The fund tracks an index of US large-cap stocks selected by return on equity, changes in net operating assets and financial leverage. Stocks are weighted by these quality factors, scaled by market cap.

