Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLV) Shares Sold by Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC

Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC reduced its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLV – Free Report) by 70.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 369,828 shares of the company’s stock after selling 865,530 shares during the period. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC owned approximately 0.32% of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF worth $24,361,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Scarborough Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Global Trust Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF by 149.3% during the 1st quarter. Global Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 501 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Tidemark LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Friedenthal Financial purchased a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, Delta Asset Management LLC TN purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $46,000.

Get Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF alerts:

Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF Stock Down 0.0 %

Shares of NYSEARCA SPLV opened at $65.20 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $64.97 and a 200-day moving average of $64.04. Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF has a 52-week low of $57.17 and a 52-week high of $66.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.05 billion, a PE ratio of 23.07 and a beta of 0.47.

Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF Company Profile

The Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF (SPLV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Low Volatility index. The fund tracks a volatility-weighted index of the 100 least-volatile stocks in the S&P 500. SPLV was launched on May 5, 2011 and is managed by Invesco.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPLV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.