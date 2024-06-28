Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP) Shares Sold by Howard Financial Services LTD.

Howard Financial Services LTD. reduced its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP – Free Report) by 4.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 226,174 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,673 shares during the quarter. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF makes up 6.6% of Howard Financial Services LTD.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest holding. Howard Financial Services LTD.’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF were worth $38,307,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Castle Rock Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Castle Rock Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,964 shares of the company’s stock worth $926,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Long Run Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. Long Run Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,929 shares of the company’s stock worth $304,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. SignalPoint Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 4.2% during the 1st quarter. SignalPoint Asset Management LLC now owns 1,729 shares of the company’s stock worth $293,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Seelaus Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Seelaus Asset Management LLC now owns 10,608 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,674,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares during the period. Finally, YHB Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 2,225 shares of the company’s stock valued at $351,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the period.

Shares of RSP stock traded up $0.12 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $164.28. 4,760,508 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,062,516. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF has a fifty-two week low of $133.34 and a fifty-two week high of $169.80. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $164.52 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $161.87. The stock has a market cap of $55.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.44 and a beta of 0.90.

Guggenheim S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, formerly Rydex S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible, the daily performance of the S&P 500 Equal Weight Index (the Index). The Index is a capitalization-weighted index covering 500 industrial, utility, transportation and financial companies of the United States markets (mostly NYSE Euronext issues).

