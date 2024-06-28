Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ) Shares Sold by Cypress Wealth Services LLC

Cypress Wealth Services LLC reduced its position in shares of Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ – Free Report) by 5.7% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 5,831 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 355 shares during the quarter. Cypress Wealth Services LLC’s holdings in Invesco QQQ were worth $2,589,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ by 40,957.3% in the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 28,332,433 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $11,602,698,000 after purchasing an additional 28,263,426 shares in the last quarter. Global Assets Advisory LLC bought a new position in Invesco QQQ during the first quarter valued at about $1,580,776,000. CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp boosted its stake in Invesco QQQ by 30.7% during the first quarter. CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 1,846,386 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $819,814,000 after buying an additional 433,317 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank bought a new position in Invesco QQQ during the third quarter valued at about $140,657,000. Finally, Granite Bay Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Invesco QQQ by 47.1% during the fourth quarter. Granite Bay Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,183,279 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $451,075,000 after buying an additional 378,922 shares in the last quarter. 44.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Invesco QQQ Price Performance

QQQ stock remained flat at $481.61 during trading hours on Friday. The company had a trading volume of 16,936,604 shares, compared to its average volume of 40,921,012. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $452.40 and a 200-day moving average of $435.37. Invesco QQQ has a fifty-two week low of $342.35 and a fifty-two week high of $487.20.

Invesco QQQ Increases Dividend

About Invesco QQQ

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 24th will be issued a dividend of $0.7615 per share. This represents a $3.05 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.63%. This is an increase from Invesco QQQ’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.57. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 24th.

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

