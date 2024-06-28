Invesco Financial Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:PGF) Share Price Passes Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $14.87

Invesco Financial Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:PGF – Get Free Report) crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $14.87 and traded as low as $14.76. Invesco Financial Preferred ETF shares last traded at $14.81, with a volume of 76,148 shares.

Invesco Financial Preferred ETF Stock Performance

The business’s 50 day moving average price is $14.72 and its 200-day moving average price is $14.87.

Institutional Trading of Invesco Financial Preferred ETF

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. RFG Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Invesco Financial Preferred ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $13,205,000. Private Advisor Group LLC raised its position in shares of Invesco Financial Preferred ETF by 14.2% in the 4th quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 784,132 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $11,433,000 after buying an additional 97,509 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG raised its position in shares of Invesco Financial Preferred ETF by 4.4% in the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 412,408 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $6,013,000 after buying an additional 17,488 shares in the last quarter. Cim LLC raised its position in shares of Invesco Financial Preferred ETF by 5.1% in the 1st quarter. Cim LLC now owns 396,127 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $6,037,000 after buying an additional 19,078 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Strategic Wealth Investment Group LLC raised its position in shares of Invesco Financial Preferred ETF by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Strategic Wealth Investment Group LLC now owns 394,734 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $5,755,000 after buying an additional 7,181 shares in the last quarter.

Invesco Financial Preferred ETF Company Profile

PowerShares Financial Preferred Portfolio (the Fund) is a non-diversified fund. The Fund is based on the Wells Fargo Hybrid and Preferred Financial Index (WHPSF Financial Index) (the Index). The Index tracks the performance of the United States-listed securities issued by financial institutions. The Index is rebalanced monthly.

