Invesco Dorsey Wright Technology Momentum ETF (NASDAQ:PTF) Short Interest Down 71.6% in June

Invesco Dorsey Wright Technology Momentum ETF (NASDAQ:PTF – Get Free Report) saw a significant decline in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,900 shares, a decline of 71.6% from the May 31st total of 6,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 18,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Invesco Dorsey Wright Technology Momentum ETF

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Global Retirement Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Invesco Dorsey Wright Technology Momentum ETF by 75.3% during the fourth quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 873 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 375 shares in the last quarter. Reik & CO. LLC acquired a new position in Invesco Dorsey Wright Technology Momentum ETF during the 1st quarter worth $207,000. Carr Financial Group Corp bought a new stake in shares of Invesco Dorsey Wright Technology Momentum ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $209,000. SVB Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco Dorsey Wright Technology Momentum ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $209,000. Finally, Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc bought a new position in shares of Invesco Dorsey Wright Technology Momentum ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $218,000.

Invesco Dorsey Wright Technology Momentum ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:PTF traded up $0.96 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $61.70. 13,678 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 23,975. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $58.13 and its 200 day simple moving average is $54.88. The firm has a market cap of $430.05 million, a P/E ratio of 12.47 and a beta of 1.23. Invesco Dorsey Wright Technology Momentum ETF has a 52-week low of $40.17 and a 52-week high of $62.70.

Invesco Dorsey Wright Technology Momentum ETF Company Profile

PowerShares Dynamic Technology Sector Portfolio (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of the Dynamic Technology Sector Intellidex Index (the Index). The Index consists of stocks of the United States technology companies. These are companies that are principally engaged in the business of providing technology-related products and services, including computer hardware and software, Internet, electronics and semiconductors, and communication technologies.

