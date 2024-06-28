Invesco Dorsey Wright Basic Materials Momentum ETF (NASDAQ:PYZ) Stock Position Raised by Maltin Wealth Management Inc.

Maltin Wealth Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco Dorsey Wright Basic Materials Momentum ETF (NASDAQ:PYZ – Free Report) by 6.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,034 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 294 shares during the quarter. Maltin Wealth Management Inc. owned approximately 0.67% of Invesco Dorsey Wright Basic Materials Momentum ETF worth $468,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of PYZ. IMC Chicago LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco Dorsey Wright Basic Materials Momentum ETF in the first quarter worth about $1,061,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco Dorsey Wright Basic Materials Momentum ETF by 43.4% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 7,046 shares of the company’s stock valued at $553,000 after buying an additional 2,132 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp acquired a new position in shares of Invesco Dorsey Wright Basic Materials Momentum ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Finally, Scotia Capital Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco Dorsey Wright Basic Materials Momentum ETF by 3.0% in the third quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 6,177 shares of the company’s stock valued at $485,000 after buying an additional 178 shares during the period.

Invesco Dorsey Wright Basic Materials Momentum ETF Stock Up 0.6 %

PYZ traded up $0.54 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $87.74. 915 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,823. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $89.86 and its two-hundred day moving average is $87.29. Invesco Dorsey Wright Basic Materials Momentum ETF has a 1-year low of $72.33 and a 1-year high of $93.83. The stock has a market cap of $64.93 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.44 and a beta of 1.36.

Invesco Dorsey Wright Basic Materials Momentum ETF Increases Dividend

About Invesco Dorsey Wright Basic Materials Momentum ETF

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Investors of record on Monday, June 24th will be paid a $0.2638 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 24th. This is an increase from Invesco Dorsey Wright Basic Materials Momentum ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. This represents a $1.06 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.20%.

The Invesco DWA Basic Materials Momentum ETF (PYZ) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in materials equity. The fund tracks an index of US basic materials firms selected and weighted by price momentum. PYZ was launched on Oct 12, 2006 and is managed by Invesco.

