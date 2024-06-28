Invesco BulletShares 2030 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCU) Shares Acquired by Hengehold Capital Management LLC

Hengehold Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2030 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCU – Free Report) by 7,185.9% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 1,119,848 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,104,478 shares during the period. Invesco BulletShares 2030 Corporate Bond ETF accounts for 2.0% of Hengehold Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest position. Hengehold Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2030 Corporate Bond ETF were worth $18,354,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Vima LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2030 Corporate Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2030 Corporate Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $72,000. Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners acquired a new stake in Invesco BulletShares 2030 Corporate Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $79,000. Marquette Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco BulletShares 2030 Corporate Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $85,000. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. grew its position in Invesco BulletShares 2030 Corporate Bond ETF by 116.8% during the 4th quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 8,502 shares of the company’s stock worth $141,000 after purchasing an additional 4,580 shares during the period.

Get Invesco BulletShares 2030 Corporate Bond ETF alerts:

Invesco BulletShares 2030 Corporate Bond ETF Price Performance

BSCU traded down $0.02 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $16.27. 227,533 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 257,921. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $16.21 and its 200 day simple moving average is $16.33. Invesco BulletShares 2030 Corporate Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $15.19 and a 1-year high of $17.14.

Invesco BulletShares 2030 Corporate Bond ETF Announces Dividend

Invesco BulletShares 2030 Corporate Bond ETF Company Profile

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 24th will be given a dividend of $0.0679 per share. This represents a $0.81 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 24th.

(Free Report)

The Invesco BulletShares 2030 Corporate Bond ETF (BSCU) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of USD-denominated corporate investment grade bonds with effective maturities in 2030. BSCU was launched on Sep 16, 2020 and is managed by Invesco.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BSCU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco BulletShares 2030 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCU – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco BulletShares 2030 Corporate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco BulletShares 2030 Corporate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.