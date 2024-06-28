Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCP) Shares Bought by Hengehold Capital Management LLC

Hengehold Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCP – Free Report) by 14.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 317,345 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 39,114 shares during the period. Hengehold Capital Management LLC owned about 0.17% of Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF worth $6,483,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in BSCP. UBS Group AG increased its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF by 79.3% in the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,576,675 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,161,000 after acquiring an additional 1,581,784 shares in the last quarter. Anchor Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $16,108,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF by 146.2% in the fourth quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 1,321,425 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,030,000 after acquiring an additional 784,590 shares in the last quarter. Motley Fool Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF by 39.2% during the fourth quarter. Motley Fool Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,427,788 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,657,000 after purchasing an additional 683,926 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stephens Inc. AR grew its position in Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF by 1,293.6% during the fourth quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 668,498 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,674,000 after purchasing an additional 620,528 shares in the last quarter.

BSCP remained flat at $20.46 on Friday. 316,975 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 831,602. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $20.45 and a 200 day moving average price of $20.44. Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $20.06 and a 52-week high of $20.53.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Investors of record on Monday, June 24th will be given a dividend of $0.0692 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 24th. This is an increase from Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.04. This represents a $0.83 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.06%.

The Invesco Bulletshares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF (BSCP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an index of investment-grade corporate bonds with effective maturities in 2025. The fund will unwind in December 2025 and return capital and proceeds to investors.

