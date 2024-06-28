Interpublic Group of Companies (NYSE:IPG) PT Lowered to $37.00 at Bank of America

Interpublic Group of Companies (NYSE:IPG – Free Report) had its target price decreased by Bank of America from $38.00 to $37.00 in a research note published on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. Bank of America currently has a buy rating on the business services provider’s stock.

Separately, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on Interpublic Group of Companies from $32.00 to $31.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $35.00.

Interpublic Group of Companies Stock Performance

NYSE IPG opened at $29.12 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $10.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.36, a P/E/G ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 1.06. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $30.73 and a two-hundred day moving average of $31.72. Interpublic Group of Companies has a 1-year low of $27.20 and a 1-year high of $40.90.

Interpublic Group of Companies (NYSE:IPG – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The business services provider reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $2.50 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.18 billion. Interpublic Group of Companies had a return on equity of 29.70% and a net margin of 9.97%. Interpublic Group of Companies’s revenue was down 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.38 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Interpublic Group of Companies will post 2.8 EPS for the current year.

Interpublic Group of Companies Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 18th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 4th were paid a $0.33 dividend. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.53%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 4th. Interpublic Group of Companies’s payout ratio is presently 46.98%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Interpublic Group of Companies

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Marino Stram & Associates LLC lifted its stake in Interpublic Group of Companies by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Marino Stram & Associates LLC now owns 26,654 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $870,000 after purchasing an additional 315 shares during the last quarter. UMB Bank n.a. lifted its stake in Interpublic Group of Companies by 3.5% in the first quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 9,607 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $313,000 after buying an additional 321 shares during the last quarter. Bleakley Financial Group LLC lifted its stake in Interpublic Group of Companies by 4.6% in the fourth quarter. Bleakley Financial Group LLC now owns 7,364 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $240,000 after buying an additional 327 shares during the last quarter. Simplicity Solutions LLC lifted its stake in Interpublic Group of Companies by 4.6% in the fourth quarter. Simplicity Solutions LLC now owns 7,364 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $240,000 after buying an additional 327 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Interpublic Group of Companies by 3.3% in the first quarter. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC now owns 10,923 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $356,000 after buying an additional 347 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.43% of the company’s stock.

About Interpublic Group of Companies

The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc provides advertising and marketing services worldwide. It operates in three segments: Media, Data & Engagement Solutions, Integrated Advertising & Creativity Led Solutions, and Specialized Communications & Experiential Solutions. The Media, Data & Engagement Solutions segment provides media and communications services, digital services and products, advertising and marketing technology, e-commerce services, data management and analytics, strategic consulting, and digital brand experience under the IPG Mediabrands, UM, Initiative, Kinesso, Acxiom, Huge, MRM, and R/GA brand names.

Featured Stories

