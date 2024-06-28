Internet Initiative Japan Inc. (OTCMKTS:IIJIY) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Internet Initiative Japan Inc. (OTCMKTS:IIJIY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 300 shares, an increase of 200.0% from the May 31st total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.4 days.

IIJIY remained flat at $27.75 during trading hours on Thursday. The company had a trading volume of 50 shares, compared to its average volume of 228. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $30.93 and its 200-day moving average price is $35.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.14 and a beta of 0.61. Internet Initiative Japan has a one year low of $27.14 and a one year high of $41.30.

Internet Initiative Japan (OTCMKTS:IIJIY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 10th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter. Internet Initiative Japan had a net margin of 7.16% and a return on equity of 16.93%. The firm had revenue of $504.93 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $520.07 million. Sell-side analysts forecast that Internet Initiative Japan will post 1.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Internet Initiative Japan Inc provides Internet connectivity, WAN, outsourcing, systems integration, and network-related equipment sales services in Japan. It operates through two segments, Network Services and Systems Integration Business, and ATM Operation Business. The company offers mobile communication and remote access/telework services; WAN/network services, including SDN, multi-cloud network, closed connection, internet VPN, SEIL, remote access, wireless LAN, and GIGA-school; leased line and broadband services; IIJ DNS platform, and domain name registration and maintenance services; IIJ access ID management, dial-up access, and IIJ IPv6 fiber access services; and security solutions for IIJ managed firewall, DDoS protection, and managed IPS/IDS services.

