International Personal Finance plc (LON:IPF) Insider Purchases £19,939 in Stock

International Personal Finance plc (LON:IPF – Get Free Report) insider Gary Thompson purchased 15,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 28th. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 127 ($1.61) per share, with a total value of £19,939 ($25,293.67).

International Personal Finance Trading Up 1.6 %

IPF traded up GBX 2 ($0.03) on Friday, hitting GBX 127 ($1.61). 74,126 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 236,202. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 114.56 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 115.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 106.68, a quick ratio of 3.69 and a current ratio of 3.68. International Personal Finance plc has a 12 month low of GBX 99.20 ($1.26) and a 12 month high of GBX 134.50 ($1.71). The stock has a market capitalization of £287.73 million, a PE ratio of 625.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.32 and a beta of 1.30.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Shore Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of International Personal Finance in a report on Wednesday, June 19th.

International Personal Finance Company Profile

International Personal Finance plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides consumer credit in Europe and Mexico. The company offers credit products, such as online payment transaction; revolving credit line; digital installment loans; credit card; hybrid loans; and home credit installment loans. It also offers medical and life insurances.

