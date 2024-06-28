Intelligent Bio Solutions Inc. (NASDAQ:INBS) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Intelligent Bio Solutions Inc. (NASDAQ:INBS – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 90,000 shares, a growth of 147.3% from the May 31st total of 36,400 shares. Currently, 2.9% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 61,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.5 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Intelligent Bio Solutions

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Intelligent Bio Solutions stock. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in Intelligent Bio Solutions Inc. (NASDAQ:INBS – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 12,537 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $53,000. Virtu Financial LLC owned approximately 0.40% of Intelligent Bio Solutions at the end of the most recent reporting period. 32.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Intelligent Bio Solutions alerts:

Intelligent Bio Solutions Price Performance

NASDAQ INBS traded up $0.05 during trading on Friday, reaching $1.92. 86,875 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,680,146. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 1.87 and a current ratio of 2.02. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $2.30 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $3.39. The company has a market cap of $5.99 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.05 and a beta of 4.75. Intelligent Bio Solutions has a 1-year low of $1.76 and a 1-year high of $39.48.

Intelligent Bio Solutions Company Profile

Intelligent Bio Solutions ( NASDAQ:INBS Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported ($1.43) earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $0.82 million for the quarter. Intelligent Bio Solutions had a negative net margin of 354.86% and a negative return on equity of 210.36%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Intelligent Bio Solutions will post -3.67 EPS for the current year.

(Get Free Report)

Intelligent Bio Solutions Inc, a medical technology company, developing non-invasive, real-time monitoring, and diagnostic tests for patients and their primary health practitioners. It offers saliva glucose biosensor for diabetes management that measures glucose in saliva. The company also provides intelligent fingerprinting drug screening system, a revolutionizing portable testing through fingerprint sweat analysis, which has the potential for broader applications in additional fields; and biosensor platform for biochemistry, immunology, tumor markers, hormones, and nucleic acid diagnostic modalities.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Intelligent Bio Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intelligent Bio Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.