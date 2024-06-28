Insider Selling: Synaptics Incorporated (NASDAQ:SYNA) Insider Sells 257 Shares of Stock

Synaptics Incorporated (NASDAQ:SYNA – Get Free Report) insider Vikram Gupta sold 257 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.15, for a total transaction of $22,140.55. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 30,578 shares in the company, valued at $2,634,294.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

Vikram Gupta also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, June 20th, Vikram Gupta sold 259 shares of Synaptics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total transaction of $23,310.00.

On Thursday, June 13th, Vikram Gupta sold 258 shares of Synaptics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.10, for a total value of $24,535.80.

Synaptics Stock Up 1.5 %

Shares of NASDAQ:SYNA traded up $1.31 during trading on Friday, reaching $88.20. 435,736 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 291,982. Synaptics Incorporated has a 1-year low of $73.38 and a 1-year high of $121.37. The company has a quick ratio of 4.78, a current ratio of 5.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. The firm has a market cap of $3.48 billion, a P/E ratio of -32.06 and a beta of 1.48. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $90.44 and a 200 day simple moving average of $99.74.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Synaptics ( NASDAQ:SYNA Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The software maker reported $0.53 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $237.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $235.17 million. Synaptics had a negative return on equity of 0.90% and a negative net margin of 11.30%. The business’s revenue was down 27.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.14 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Synaptics Incorporated will post -0.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on SYNA. TD Cowen cut their price target on Synaptics from $135.00 to $115.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 10th. KeyCorp cut their target price on Synaptics from $135.00 to $115.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 10th. Needham & Company LLC decreased their price target on Synaptics from $125.00 to $110.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 10th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of Synaptics from $115.00 to $95.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 10th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $117.67.

Institutional Trading of Synaptics

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Heron Bay Capital Management raised its stake in shares of Synaptics by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Heron Bay Capital Management now owns 9,197 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $897,000 after acquiring an additional 116 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE raised its position in shares of Synaptics by 3.5% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,603 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $352,000 after purchasing an additional 123 shares during the period. CWM LLC lifted its stake in shares of Synaptics by 26.0% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 673 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $66,000 after buying an additional 139 shares during the last quarter. Bridge City Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Synaptics by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Bridge City Capital LLC now owns 19,092 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,863,000 after buying an additional 149 shares during the period. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its stake in Synaptics by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 48,665 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $4,748,000 after buying an additional 163 shares during the last quarter. 99.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Synaptics Company Profile

Synaptics Incorporated develops, markets, and sells semiconductor products worldwide. The company offers AudioSmart for voice and audio processing; ConnectSmart for high-speed video/audio/data connectivity; DisplayLink for transmitting compressed video frames across low bandwidth connections; VideoSmart that enables set-top boxes, over-the-top, streaming devices, soundbars, surveillance cameras, and smart displays; and ImagingSmart solutions.

Featured Articles

