Insider Selling: nCino, Inc. (NASDAQ:NCNO) Director Sells $4,361,198.07 in Stock

nCino, Inc. (NASDAQ:NCNO – Get Free Report) Director Insight Holdings Group, Llc sold 138,319 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.53, for a total value of $4,361,198.07. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 135,015 shares in the company, valued at $4,257,022.95. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

Insight Holdings Group, Llc also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, June 26th, Insight Holdings Group, Llc sold 2,498 shares of nCino stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.51, for a total transaction of $78,711.98.

On Friday, June 21st, Insight Holdings Group, Llc sold 195,292 shares of nCino stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.60, for a total value of $6,171,227.20.

On Monday, April 1st, Insight Holdings Group, Llc sold 1,031,659 shares of nCino stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.20, for a total value of $36,314,396.80.

nCino Price Performance

Shares of nCino stock opened at $31.36 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 1.07. nCino, Inc. has a one year low of $27.13 and a one year high of $37.48. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $30.75 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $31.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.61 billion, a P/E ratio of -101.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 17.19 and a beta of 0.59.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

nCino ( NASDAQ:NCNO Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 29th. The company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $128.09 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $126.59 million. nCino had a negative net margin of 6.94% and a positive return on equity of 1.13%. Analysts forecast that nCino, Inc. will post 0.08 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on NCNO. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on shares of nCino from $42.00 to $38.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 30th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on nCino from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 27th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $42.00 price objective on shares of nCino in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on shares of nCino from $37.00 to $36.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. Finally, Stephens restated an “equal weight” rating and set a $35.00 price objective on shares of nCino in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $35.64.

Institutional Trading of nCino

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. purchased a new stake in nCino in the 1st quarter worth approximately $52,000. Covestor Ltd raised its holdings in shares of nCino by 29.6% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 2,736 shares of the company’s stock valued at $102,000 after acquiring an additional 625 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in nCino by 643.3% in the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,538 shares of the company’s stock worth $113,000 after acquiring an additional 3,062 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in nCino by 145.6% in the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 4,516 shares of the company’s stock worth $168,000 after acquiring an additional 2,677 shares during the period. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new stake in nCino in the fourth quarter valued at $171,000. 94.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

nCino Company Profile

nCino, Inc, a software-as-a-service company, provides cloud-based software applications to financial institutions in the United States and internationally. Its nCino Bank Operating System connects financial institution employees, clients and third parties on a single cloud-based platform which include client onboarding, deposit account opening, loan origination, end-to-end mortgage suite, and powerful ecosystem.

