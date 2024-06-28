Insider Selling: K92 Mining Inc. (KNT.V) (CVE:KNT) Director Sells C$1,725,075.00 in Stock

K92 Mining Inc. (KNT.V) (CVE:KNT – Get Free Report) Director Cyndi Dianna Laval sold 225,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of C$7.67, for a total transaction of C$1,725,075.00.

Shares of CVE:KNT opened at C$7.99 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 3.25, a quick ratio of 2.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.93. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is C$7.99 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$7.99. K92 Mining Inc. has a 1-year low of C$1.55 and a 1-year high of C$8.50. The stock has a market cap of C$1.63 billion and a PE ratio of 32.48.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on KNT shares. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their target price on K92 Mining Inc. (KNT.V) from C$8.50 to C$9.25 in a report on Tuesday, April 23rd. National Bankshares cut K92 Mining Inc. (KNT.V) from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and increased their target price for the stock from C$9.00 to C$9.25 in a report on Thursday, May 16th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on K92 Mining Inc. (KNT.V) from C$10.00 to C$11.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 3rd. Raymond James increased their target price on K92 Mining Inc. (KNT.V) from C$8.25 to C$9.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Finally, Scotiabank increased their target price on K92 Mining Inc. (KNT.V) from C$8.75 to C$9.00 in a report on Thursday, May 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, K92 Mining Inc. (KNT.V) presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$10.10.

K92 Mining Inc engages in the mining, exploration, and development of mineral deposits in Papua New Guinea. The company produces gold, copper, and silver. Its principal property is the Kainantu property that covers an area of 725 square kilometers located in the Eastern Highlands province. The company is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

