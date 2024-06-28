Insider Selling: Green Thumb Industries Inc (CNSX:GTII) Director Sells 35,115 Shares of Stock

Green Thumb Industries Inc (CNSX:GTII – Get Free Report) Director Anthony Valentino Georgiadis sold 35,115 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.15, for a total value of $426,647.25.

Anthony Valentino Georgiadis also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Green Thumb Industries alerts:

On Monday, April 1st, Anthony Valentino Georgiadis sold 9,979 shares of Green Thumb Industries stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.52, for a total value of $144,895.08.

Green Thumb Industries Stock Performance

About Green Thumb Industries

(Get Free Report)

Recommended Stories

Green Thumb Industries, a multi-state cannabis cultivator, processor and dispensary operator, is dedicated to providing access to safe and effective cannabis nationwide while giving back to the communities in which they serve. As a vertically integrated company, GTI manufactures and sells a suite of branded cannabis products including flower, concentrates, edibles, and topicals.

Receive News & Ratings for Green Thumb Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Green Thumb Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.