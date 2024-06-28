Insider Selling: Forestar Group Inc. (NYSE:FOR) Director Sells 2,000 Shares of Stock

Forestar Group Inc. (NYSE:FOR – Get Free Report) Director G.F. (Rick) Ringler III sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.38, for a total transaction of $62,760.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 7,951 shares in the company, valued at $249,502.38. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

FOR traded up $0.44 on Friday, reaching $31.99. 350,881 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 209,505. Forestar Group Inc. has a twelve month low of $21.88 and a twelve month high of $40.92. The stock has a market cap of $1.62 billion, a PE ratio of 7.85 and a beta of 1.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 1.85 and a quick ratio of 1.85. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $32.74 and its 200-day moving average price is $33.86.

Forestar Group (NYSE:FOR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 18th. The oil and gas exploration company reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by $0.05. Forestar Group had a return on equity of 14.59% and a net margin of 12.99%. The business had revenue of $333.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $345.60 million. Sell-side analysts expect that Forestar Group Inc. will post 3.87 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on FOR. StockNews.com lowered shares of Forestar Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Citigroup lifted their price target on Forestar Group from $44.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 17th.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FOR. Transcendent Capital Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Forestar Group during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $32,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in Forestar Group by 115.4% in the first quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 924 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 495 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its stake in Forestar Group by 1,601.6% during the third quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,038 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 977 shares during the last quarter. McGlone Suttner Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Forestar Group in the fourth quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its stake in shares of Forestar Group by 88.0% in the 4th quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 4,436 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $147,000 after purchasing an additional 2,077 shares during the last quarter. 35.50% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Forestar Group Inc operates as a residential lot development company in the United States. The company acquires land and develops infrastructure for single-family residential communities. It sells its residential single-family finished lots to local, regional, and national homebuilders. The company was incorporated in 2005 and is headquartered in Arlington, Texas.

