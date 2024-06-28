Insider Selling: Crinetics Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRNX) COO Sells 956 Shares of Stock

Crinetics Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRNX – Get Free Report) COO Jeff E. Knight sold 956 shares of Crinetics Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.38, for a total value of $42,427.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 52,580 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,333,500.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

NASDAQ:CRNX traded up $1.32 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $44.79. The company had a trading volume of 4,781,073 shares, compared to its average volume of 851,826. Crinetics Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 1-year low of $15.76 and a 1-year high of $53.70. The firm has a market cap of $3.53 billion, a PE ratio of -11.50 and a beta of 0.64. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $46.32 and its 200-day moving average price is $41.85.

Crinetics Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CRNX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.93) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.84) by ($0.09). Crinetics Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 4,223.27% and a negative return on equity of 42.50%. The company had revenue of $0.64 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.20 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.85) earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 76.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Crinetics Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -3.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on CRNX shares. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $60.00 target price on shares of Crinetics Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Friday. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $65.00 target price on shares of Crinetics Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, May 14th. JMP Securities reiterated a “market outperform” rating and issued a $80.00 target price on shares of Crinetics Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, June 4th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Crinetics Pharmaceuticals from $50.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 23rd. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their target price on Crinetics Pharmaceuticals from $52.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $62.50.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its stake in shares of Crinetics Pharmaceuticals by 264.1% during the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 1,978,172 shares of the company’s stock worth $92,526,000 after buying an additional 1,434,909 shares during the period. Artal Group S.A. acquired a new position in shares of Crinetics Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter worth approximately $65,088,000. Jennison Associates LLC raised its stake in shares of Crinetics Pharmaceuticals by 77.7% during the 4th quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 2,547,683 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,647,000 after buying an additional 1,113,992 shares during the period. FMR LLC raised its stake in shares of Crinetics Pharmaceuticals by 97.7% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,140,861 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,669,000 after buying an additional 1,057,947 shares during the period. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in shares of Crinetics Pharmaceuticals by 27.1% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,823,218 shares of the company’s stock worth $178,966,000 after buying an additional 814,360 shares during the period. 98.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Crinetics Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of novel therapeutics for rare endocrine diseases and endocrine-related tumors. The company's lead product candidate is paltusotine, an oral selective nonpeptide somatostatin receptor type 2 agonist, which is in Phase 3 trial for the treatment of acromegaly; and Phase 2 trial for treating carcinoid syndrome associated with neuroendocrine tumors.

