Insider Selling: Crinetics Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRNX) COO Sells 956 Shares of Stock

Crinetics Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRNX – Get Free Report) COO Jeff E. Knight sold 956 shares of Crinetics Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.38, for a total value of $42,427.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 52,580 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,333,500.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.
Crinetics Pharmaceuticals Price Performance
NASDAQ:CRNX traded up $1.32 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $44.79. The company had a trading volume of 4,781,073 shares, compared to its average volume of 851,826. Crinetics Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 1-year low of $15.76 and a 1-year high of $53.70. The firm has a market cap of $3.53 billion, a PE ratio of -11.50 and a beta of 0.64. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $46.32 and its 200-day moving average price is $41.85.
Crinetics Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CRNX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.93) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.84) by ($0.09). Crinetics Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 4,223.27% and a negative return on equity of 42.50%. The company had revenue of $0.64 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.20 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.85) earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 76.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Crinetics Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -3.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its stake in shares of Crinetics Pharmaceuticals by 264.1% during the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 1,978,172 shares of the company’s stock worth $92,526,000 after buying an additional 1,434,909 shares during the period. Artal Group S.A. acquired a new position in shares of Crinetics Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter worth approximately $65,088,000. Jennison Associates LLC raised its stake in shares of Crinetics Pharmaceuticals by 77.7% during the 4th quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 2,547,683 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,647,000 after buying an additional 1,113,992 shares during the period. FMR LLC raised its stake in shares of Crinetics Pharmaceuticals by 97.7% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,140,861 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,669,000 after buying an additional 1,057,947 shares during the period. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in shares of Crinetics Pharmaceuticals by 27.1% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,823,218 shares of the company’s stock worth $178,966,000 after buying an additional 814,360 shares during the period. 98.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Crinetics Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of novel therapeutics for rare endocrine diseases and endocrine-related tumors. The company's lead product candidate is paltusotine, an oral selective nonpeptide somatostatin receptor type 2 agonist, which is in Phase 3 trial for the treatment of acromegaly; and Phase 2 trial for treating carcinoid syndrome associated with neuroendocrine tumors.
