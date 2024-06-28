Insider Selling: Chewy, Inc. (NYSE:CHWY) Major Shareholder Sells 17,550,000 Shares of Stock

Chewy, Inc. (NYSE:CHWY – Get Free Report) major shareholder Argos Holdings Gp Llc sold 17,550,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.49, for a total transaction of $499,999,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Major shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Chewy Stock Performance

NYSE CHWY traded down $1.81 on Friday, hitting $27.24. 23,823,927 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,317,345. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $19.35 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $18.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 146.06, a P/E/G ratio of 4.43 and a beta of 1.00. Chewy, Inc. has a 52-week low of $14.69 and a 52-week high of $39.78.

Get Chewy alerts:

Chewy (NYSE:CHWY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 29th. The company reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $2.88 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.85 billion. Chewy had a net margin of 0.73% and a return on equity of 16.62%. Sell-side analysts expect that Chewy, Inc. will post 0.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

CHWY has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Chewy from $27.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. Bank of America reduced their price objective on shares of Chewy from $17.00 to $16.50 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 21st. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on shares of Chewy from $35.00 to $22.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price objective on shares of Chewy from $27.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 21st. Finally, JMP Securities reiterated a “market outperform” rating and set a $28.00 price objective on shares of Chewy in a research report on Friday, March 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Chewy presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $26.50.

Get Our Latest Report on Chewy

Institutional Trading of Chewy

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Cetera Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Chewy during the first quarter valued at $334,000. Swedbank AB purchased a new stake in shares of Chewy during the first quarter valued at $416,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Chewy during the first quarter valued at $388,000. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of Chewy by 2.2% during the first quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 108,448 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,725,000 after purchasing an additional 2,321 shares during the period. Finally, B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Chewy by 3.2% during the first quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 28,359 shares of the company’s stock valued at $451,000 after purchasing an additional 870 shares during the period. 93.09% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Chewy Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Chewy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the pure play e-commerce business in the United States. It provides pet food and treats, pet supplies and pet medications, and other pet-health products, as well as pet services for dogs, cats, fish, birds, small pets, horses, and reptiles through its retail websites and mobile applications.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Chewy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chewy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.