Insider Selling: Chewy, Inc. (NYSE:CHWY) Major Shareholder Sells 17,550,000 Shares of Stock

Chewy, Inc. (NYSE:CHWY – Get Free Report) major shareholder Argos Holdings Gp Llc sold 17,550,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.49, for a total transaction of $499,999,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Major shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.
Chewy Stock Performance
NYSE CHWY traded down $1.81 on Friday, hitting $27.24. 23,823,927 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,317,345. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $19.35 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $18.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 146.06, a P/E/G ratio of 4.43 and a beta of 1.00. Chewy, Inc. has a 52-week low of $14.69 and a 52-week high of $39.78.
Chewy (NYSE:CHWY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 29th. The company reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $2.88 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.85 billion. Chewy had a net margin of 0.73% and a return on equity of 16.62%. Sell-side analysts expect that Chewy, Inc. will post 0.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Get Our Latest Report on Chewy
Institutional Trading of Chewy
A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Cetera Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Chewy during the first quarter valued at $334,000. Swedbank AB purchased a new stake in shares of Chewy during the first quarter valued at $416,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Chewy during the first quarter valued at $388,000. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of Chewy by 2.2% during the first quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 108,448 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,725,000 after purchasing an additional 2,321 shares during the period. Finally, B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Chewy by 3.2% during the first quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 28,359 shares of the company’s stock valued at $451,000 after purchasing an additional 870 shares during the period. 93.09% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Chewy Company Profile
Chewy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the pure play e-commerce business in the United States. It provides pet food and treats, pet supplies and pet medications, and other pet-health products, as well as pet services for dogs, cats, fish, birds, small pets, horses, and reptiles through its retail websites and mobile applications.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Chewy
- Airline Stocks – Top Airline Stocks to Buy Now
- Qualcomm Stock: AI-Powered Growth Despite Volatility
- 3 Grocery Stocks That Are Proving They Are Still Essential
- Salesforce Stock: Meeting Recap, AI Focus, and Forecast
- What does consumer price index measure?
- Is CAVA Overextended? A Closer Look at This High-Flying Stock
Receive News & Ratings for Chewy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chewy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.