Insider Buying: MasterCraft Boat Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MCFT) Major Shareholder Buys $753,085.96 in Stock

MasterCraft Boat Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MCFT – Get Free Report) major shareholder Coliseum Capital Management, L bought 38,462 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 24th. The shares were bought at an average price of $19.58 per share, with a total value of $753,085.96. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now owns 3,372,670 shares in the company, valued at $66,036,878.60. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Major shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Coliseum Capital Management, L also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, June 20th, Coliseum Capital Management, L acquired 24,054 shares of MasterCraft Boat stock. The shares were bought at an average price of $19.53 per share, for a total transaction of $469,774.62.

On Monday, June 17th, Coliseum Capital Management, L bought 53,856 shares of MasterCraft Boat stock. The stock was bought at an average price of $19.70 per share, with a total value of $1,060,963.20.

On Thursday, June 13th, Coliseum Capital Management, L purchased 63,600 shares of MasterCraft Boat stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of $20.27 per share, for a total transaction of $1,289,172.00.

On Monday, June 10th, Coliseum Capital Management, L acquired 18,084 shares of MasterCraft Boat stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $20.57 per share, for a total transaction of $371,987.88.

On Thursday, June 6th, Coliseum Capital Management, L bought 98,446 shares of MasterCraft Boat stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of $20.35 per share, with a total value of $2,003,376.10.

On Wednesday, May 22nd, Coliseum Capital Management, L purchased 175,022 shares of MasterCraft Boat stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of $20.98 per share, for a total transaction of $3,671,961.56.

On Monday, May 20th, Coliseum Capital Management, L acquired 105,000 shares of MasterCraft Boat stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of $20.75 per share, with a total value of $2,178,750.00.

On Friday, May 10th, Coliseum Capital Management, L bought 22,484 shares of MasterCraft Boat stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of $20.36 per share, for a total transaction of $457,774.24.

On Wednesday, May 8th, Coliseum Capital Management, L purchased 47,500 shares of MasterCraft Boat stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $19.13 per share, with a total value of $908,675.00.

On Monday, April 22nd, Coliseum Capital Management, L acquired 26,039 shares of MasterCraft Boat stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of $21.34 per share, for a total transaction of $555,672.26.

MasterCraft Boat stock opened at $18.72 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $20.42 and its two-hundred day moving average is $21.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a current ratio of 2.02. The firm has a market cap of $317.87 million, a P/E ratio of 8.43 and a beta of 1.61. MasterCraft Boat Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $18.01 and a 52 week high of $31.70.

MasterCraft Boat ( NASDAQ:MCFT Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $95.71 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $92.32 million. MasterCraft Boat had a net margin of 8.26% and a return on equity of 21.71%. Equities research analysts forecast that MasterCraft Boat Holdings, Inc. will post 0.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its holdings in MasterCraft Boat by 73.5% during the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 530,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,797,000 after buying an additional 224,900 shares in the last quarter. Wasatch Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of MasterCraft Boat by 34.2% during the first quarter. Wasatch Advisors LP now owns 381,471 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,048,000 after acquiring an additional 97,170 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in MasterCraft Boat by 29.6% in the third quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 412,977 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,176,000 after acquiring an additional 94,420 shares during the last quarter. Isthmus Partners LLC increased its position in MasterCraft Boat by 71.5% in the first quarter. Isthmus Partners LLC now owns 146,174 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,467,000 after purchasing an additional 60,947 shares during the period. Finally, Comerica Bank raised its holdings in MasterCraft Boat by 27,130.8% during the 1st quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 56,640 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,343,000 after purchasing an additional 56,432 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.64% of the company’s stock.

MCFT has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. B. Riley decreased their price target on MasterCraft Boat from $24.00 to $22.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 16th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on shares of MasterCraft Boat from $27.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, MasterCraft Boat has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $24.00.

MasterCraft Boat Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets recreational powerboats. It operates through MasterCraft, Crest, and Aviara segments. The MasterCraft segment produces premium recreational performance sport boats primarily used for water skiing, wakeboarding, wake surfing, and general recreational boating.

