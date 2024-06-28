Insider Buying: Alma Metals Limited (ASX:ALM) Insider Acquires A$200,000.00 in Stock

Alma Metals Limited (ASX:ALM – Get Free Report) insider Alasdair Cooke purchased 25,000,000 shares of Alma Metals stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 20th. The stock was bought at an average cost of A$0.01 ($0.01) per share, with a total value of A$200,000.00 ($133,333.33).

Alma Metals Stock Performance

About Alma Metals

Alma Metals Limited engages in the exploration of metal properties in Australia. It primarily explores for copper, molybdenum, and gold deposits. It holds interests in the Briggs, Mannersley and Fig Tree Hill Porphyry copper project that comprises three exploration permits for minerals covering a total area of approximately 245 square kilometers located in Queensland Australia.

