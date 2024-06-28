Inogen (NASDAQ:INGN) Upgraded to Hold by StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Inogen (NASDAQ:INGN – Free Report) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Monday morning.

A number of other equities analysts have also issued reports on INGN. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a hold rating on shares of Inogen in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on Inogen from $6.00 to $7.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $7.00.

Inogen Price Performance

Shares of INGN stock opened at $7.97 on Monday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $7.94 and a 200 day simple moving average of $7.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $187.93 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.92 and a beta of 1.07. Inogen has a 12-month low of $4.13 and a 12-month high of $11.98.

Inogen (NASDAQ:INGN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The medical technology company reported ($0.62) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.76) by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $78.03 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $73.67 million. Inogen had a negative return on equity of 42.87% and a negative net margin of 30.07%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.63) EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Inogen will post -2.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Jason Somer sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.56, for a total transaction of $85,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 4,452 shares in the company, valued at approximately $38,109.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.99% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Inogen

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in shares of Inogen by 5.2% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 23,868 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $193,000 after purchasing an additional 1,188 shares in the last quarter. Brown Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Inogen by 26.6% in the first quarter. Brown Capital Management LLC now owns 1,975,312 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $15,941,000 after purchasing an additional 414,903 shares in the last quarter. Pitcairn Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Inogen in the first quarter valued at $86,000. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Inogen by 4.9% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,424,026 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $11,492,000 after purchasing an additional 65,954 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Inogen by 27.3% in the first quarter. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. now owns 93,350 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $753,000 after purchasing an additional 20,000 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.94% of the company’s stock.

About Inogen

Inogen, Inc, a medical technology company, develops, manufactures, and markets portable oxygen concentrators to patients, physicians and other clinicians, and third-party payors in the United States and internationally. Its oxygen concentrators are used to deliver supplemental long-term oxygen therapy to patients suffering from chronic respiratory conditions.

