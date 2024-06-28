Innovator Uncapped Accelerated U.S. Equity ETF (BATS:XUSP) Shares Bought by Maltin Wealth Management Inc.

Maltin Wealth Management Inc. lifted its stake in Innovator Uncapped Accelerated U.S. Equity ETF (BATS:XUSP – Free Report) by 26.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 77,461 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 16,049 shares during the period. Innovator Uncapped Accelerated U.S. Equity ETF makes up 1.5% of Maltin Wealth Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest holding. Maltin Wealth Management Inc. owned 13.47% of Innovator Uncapped Accelerated U.S. Equity ETF worth $2,727,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in XUSP. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Innovator Uncapped Accelerated U.S. Equity ETF by 5.2% during the fourth quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 21,716 shares of the company’s stock worth $668,000 after purchasing an additional 1,070 shares in the last quarter. WealthPlan Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Innovator Uncapped Accelerated U.S. Equity ETF during the third quarter worth about $295,000. Finally, Sunbelt Securities Inc. lifted its holdings in Innovator Uncapped Accelerated U.S. Equity ETF by 216.7% in the first quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 950 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 650 shares during the period.

Shares of XUSP traded down $0.04 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $37.09. The stock had a trading volume of 1,277 shares. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $35.14 and its 200-day moving average price is $33.43. The company has a market capitalization of $26.89 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.57 and a beta of 1.31.

The Innovator Uncapped Accelerated U.S. Equity ETF (XUSP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund seeks to provide the potential to outperform the price return of the SPDR S&P 500 ETF (SPY), after achieving performance thresholds. The fund uses four, one-year FLEX Options packages with laddered 3-month expiration dates.

