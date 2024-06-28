Ingles Markets, Incorporated (NASDAQ:IMKTA) Director Sharp Laura Ingle Sells 5,901 Shares

Ingles Markets, Incorporated (NASDAQ:IMKTAGet Free Report) Director Sharp Laura Ingle sold 5,901 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.02, for a total value of $401,386.02. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Sharp Laura Ingle also recently made the following trade(s):

  • On Monday, June 24th, Sharp Laura Ingle sold 4,799 shares of Ingles Markets stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.38, for a total value of $337,753.62.
  • On Monday, June 10th, Sharp Laura Ingle sold 6,000 shares of Ingles Markets stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.25, for a total value of $421,500.00.

Ingles Markets Trading Up 0.3 %

IMKTA stock traded up $0.21 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $68.61. 209,649 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 85,044. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $71.90 and a 200-day simple moving average of $77.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.40 and a beta of 0.67. Ingles Markets, Incorporated has a 12-month low of $67.10 and a 12-month high of $89.59. The company has a quick ratio of 1.53, a current ratio of 3.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34.

Ingles Markets (NASDAQ:IMKTAGet Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported $1.68 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $1.37 billion during the quarter. Ingles Markets had a net margin of 3.00% and a return on equity of 11.97%.

Ingles Markets Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 18th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 11th were given a dividend of $0.165 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, April 10th. This represents a $0.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.96%. Ingles Markets’s payout ratio is currently 7.12%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Ingles Markets

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in IMKTA. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its holdings in Ingles Markets by 12.2% during the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 7,441 shares of the company’s stock worth $561,000 after buying an additional 807 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its holdings in Ingles Markets by 25.2% during the 3rd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 28,795 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,169,000 after buying an additional 5,787 shares in the last quarter. Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new stake in shares of Ingles Markets in the 3rd quarter valued at $1,357,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Ingles Markets by 26.2% in the 3rd quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 74,002 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,575,000 after purchasing an additional 15,383 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Caxton Associates LP acquired a new stake in shares of Ingles Markets in the 3rd quarter valued at $224,000. 62.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Ingles Markets

Ingles Markets, Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, operates a chain of supermarkets in the southeast United States. It offers food products, including grocery, meat and dairy products, produce, frozen foods, and other perishables; and non-food products, which include fuel centers, pharmacies, health and beauty care products, and general merchandise, as well as private label items.

